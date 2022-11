College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 17½ Eastern Kentucky Quinnipiac 6½ at CENT. CONN. ST. Harvard 6½ at ELON at TENNESSEE 12½ Colorado Oklahoma State 11½ at OAKLAND at VIRGINIA TECH 27½ William & Mary at SAINT MARY’S (CA) 8½ North Texas at HAWAII 4½ Eastern Washington NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6 (225½) Oklahoma City at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Memphis at CLEVELAND 5 (227) Minnesota at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (220½) Utah at CHICAGO PK (232½) Denver Golden State 3½ (233) at SACRAMENTO at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Brooklyn College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Florida Atlantic 15½ 15½ (54½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at BAYLOR 3 2½ (52½) Kansas State at TEXAS TECH 4½ 3½ (63½) Kansas Wyoming 8½ 8½ (42½) at COLORADO STATE at OREGON 11½ 12½ (72½) Washington Georgia 18½ 16½ (52½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE at WAKE FOREST 1½ 4½ (78½) North Carolina at AUBURN 2½ 1½ (47½) Texas A&M at TEXAS 7 7½ (65½) TCU at COASTAL CAROLINA 10½ 4½ (48½) Southern Miss Florida State 6½ 7½ (51½) at SYRACUSE at OREGON STATE 12½ 11½ (46½) Cal at UTAH 14½ 24½ (53½) Stanford Boise State 16½ 20½ (47½) at NEVADA at UCLA 19½ 19½ (77½) Arizona San Jose State ½ 2½ (40½) at SAN DIEGO STATE Utah State 10½ 10½ (55½) at HAWAII NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 9½ 2½ (44½) Seattle at CHICAGO 2½ 3 (48½) Detroit at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (49½) Cleveland at NY GIANTS 6½ 5½ (41½) Houston at TENNESSEE 1½ 2½ (39½) Denver at BUFFALO 8½ 6½ (44½) Minnesota New Orleans 3 1½ (39½) at PITTSBURGH at KANSAS CITY 9½ 9½ (50½) Jacksonville at LAS VEGAS 3½ 4½ (40½) Indianapolis Dallas 2½ 4½ (44½) at GREEN BAY at LA RAMS 3 3 (40½) Arizona at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ 7½ (45½) LA Chargers Monday at PHILADELPHIA 10½ 10½ (43½) Washington NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Dallas -164 at PHILADELPHIA +134 at BOSTON -215 Vancouver +176 at MINNESOTA -275 San Jose +215 at TAMPA BAY -194 Washington +160 at N.Y RANGERS -350 Arizona +275 at SEATTLE -130 Winnipeg +106

