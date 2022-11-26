On Air: Federal News Network program
College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at AIR FORCE Montana
Villanova at OREGON
at PURDUE PK Duke
at ALABAMA 1 North Carolina
at MICHIGAN STATE 7 Portland
at GONZAGA Xavier
at WEST VIRGINIA 2 Florida
at UCONN Iowa State
Oregon State at PORTLAND STATE
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN (OFF) Portland
Golden State 1 (OFF) at MINNESOTA
at LA CLIPPERS 1 (OFF) Indiana
at ATLANTA (OFF) Miami
at ORLANDO 3 (OFF) Philadelphia
at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Cleveland
at BOSTON 6 (OFF) Washington
Memphis 4 (OFF) at NEW YORK
at MILWAUKEE 6 (OFF) Dallas
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Middle Tennessee 19½ 19½ (55½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
at UNLV 12½ 12½ (49½) Nevada
Appalachian State (65½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
UCF 17½ 20½ (67½) at SOUTH FLORIDA
LSU 10 (47½) at TEXAS A&M
at HOUSTON 12½ 13½ (66½) Tulsa
Tennessee 16½ 13½ (63½) at VANDERBILT
at USC (63½) Notre Dame
Oklahoma (65½) at TEXAS TECH
Syracuse 10½ (47½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Pittsburgh (42½) at MIAMI
at KANSAS STATE 11½ 11½ (62½) Kansas
Air Force ½ (43½) at SAN DIEGO STATE
Washington (59½) at WASHINGTON STATE
BYU (57½) at STANFORD
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (36½) at CAROLINA
Baltimore (43½) at JACKSONVILLE
at NY JETS (38½) Chicago
Cincinnati 1 (42½) at TENNESSEE
at MIAMI 14 (46½) Houston
at WASHINGTON (40½) Atlanta
Tampa Bay (42½) at CLEVELAND
at SEATTLE (47½) Las Vegas
LA Chargers 3 (48½) at ARIZONA
at SAN FRANCISCO (43) New Orleans
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 15½ (42½) LA Rams
at PHILADELPHIA (46½) Green Bay
Monday
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (39½) Pittsburgh
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MINNESOTA -280 Arizona +225
Winnipeg -170 at CHICAGO +140
Seattle -182 at ANAHEIM +150
Vancouver -118 at SAN JOSE -102
at LOS ANGELES OFF Ottawa OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories