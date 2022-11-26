College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
at AIR FORCE
2½
Montana
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|5½
|(OFF)
|Portland
|Golden State
|1
|(OFF)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at LA CLIPPERS
|1
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at ATLANTA
|5½
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at ORLANDO
|3
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at BOSTON
|6
|(OFF)
|Washington
|Memphis
|4
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at MILWAUKEE
|6
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Middle Tennessee
|19½
|19½
|(55½)
|at
|FLORIDA
|INTERNATIONAL
|at UNLV
|12½
|12½
|(49½)
|Nevada
|Appalachian State
|3½
|6½
|(65½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|SOUTHERN
|UCF
|17½
|20½
|(67½)
|at
|SOUTH
|FLORIDA
|LSU
|8½
|10
|(47½)
|at
|TEXAS
|A&M
|at HOUSTON
|12½
|13½
|(66½)
|Tulsa
|Tennessee
|16½
|13½
|(63½)
|at
|VANDERBILT
|at USC
|2½
|4½
|(63½)
|Notre
|Dame
|Oklahoma
|2½
|2½
|(65½)
|at
|TEXAS
|TECH
|Syracuse
|9½
|10½
|(47½)
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|Pittsburgh
|6½
|5½
|(42½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at KANSAS STATE
|11½
|11½
|(62½)
|Kansas
|Air Force
|½
|2½
|(43½)
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|STATE
|Washington
|2½
|2½
|(59½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|STATE
|BYU
|6½
|6½
|(57½)
|at
|STANFORD
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|2½
|1½
|(36½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Baltimore
|3½
|3½
|(43½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at NY JETS
|3½
|6½
|(38½)
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|1½
|1
|(42½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at MIAMI
|9½
|14
|(46½)
|Houston
|at WASHINGTON
|3½
|3½
|(40½)
|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay
|3½
|3½
|(42½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at SEATTLE
|3½
|3½
|(47½)
|Las
|Vegas
|LA Chargers
|2½
|3
|(48½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|8½
|8½
|(43)
|New
|Orleans
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|15½
|(42½)
|LA
|Rams
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|6½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|Monday
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3
|2½
|(39½)
|Pittsburgh
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MINNESOTA
|-280
|Arizona
|+225
|Winnipeg
|-170
|at
|CHICAGO
|+140
|Seattle
|-182
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+150
|Vancouver
|-118
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|-102
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Ottawa
|OFF
