College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at AIR FORCE 2½ Montana Villanova 1½ at OREGON at PURDUE PK Duke at ALABAMA 1 North Carolina at MICHIGAN STATE 7 Portland at GONZAGA 6½ Xavier at WEST VIRGINIA 2 Florida at UCONN 5½ Iowa State Oregon State 1½ at PORTLAND STATE NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 5½ (OFF) Portland Golden State 1 (OFF) at MINNESOTA at LA CLIPPERS 1 (OFF) Indiana at ATLANTA 5½ (OFF) Miami at ORLANDO 3 (OFF) Philadelphia at DETROIT OFF (OFF) Cleveland at BOSTON 6 (OFF) Washington Memphis 4 (OFF) at NEW YORK at MILWAUKEE 6 (OFF) Dallas College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Middle Tennessee 19½ 19½ (55½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at UNLV 12½ 12½ (49½) Nevada Appalachian State 3½ 6½ (65½) at GEORGIA SOUTHERN UCF 17½ 20½ (67½) at SOUTH FLORIDA LSU 8½ 10 (47½) at TEXAS A&M at HOUSTON 12½ 13½ (66½) Tulsa Tennessee 16½ 13½ (63½) at VANDERBILT at USC 2½ 4½ (63½) Notre Dame Oklahoma 2½ 2½ (65½) at TEXAS TECH Syracuse 9½ 10½ (47½) at BOSTON COLLEGE Pittsburgh 6½ 5½ (42½) at MIAMI at KANSAS STATE 11½ 11½ (62½) Kansas Air Force ½ 2½ (43½) at SAN DIEGO STATE Washington 2½ 2½ (59½) at WASHINGTON STATE BYU 6½ 6½ (57½) at STANFORD NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Denver 2½ 1½ (36½) at CAROLINA Baltimore 3½ 3½ (43½) at JACKSONVILLE at NY JETS 3½ 6½ (38½) Chicago Cincinnati 1½ 1 (42½) at TENNESSEE at MIAMI 9½ 14 (46½) Houston at WASHINGTON 3½ 3½ (40½) Atlanta Tampa Bay 3½ 3½ (42½) at CLEVELAND at SEATTLE 3½ 3½ (47½) Las Vegas LA Chargers 2½ 3 (48½) at ARIZONA at SAN FRANCISCO 8½ 8½ (43) New Orleans at KANSAS CITY 10½ 15½ (42½) LA Rams at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 6½ (46½) Green Bay Monday at INDIANAPOLIS 3 2½ (39½) Pittsburgh NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MINNESOTA -280 Arizona +225 Winnipeg -170 at CHICAGO +140 Seattle -182 at ANAHEIM +150 Vancouver -118 at SAN JOSE -102 at LOS ANGELES OFF Ottawa OFF

