The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 7:06 pm
2 min read
      

College Basketball

Sunday

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG

at MEMPHIS

Stanford

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS Stanford
at BOSTON COLLEGE Rhode Island
at GEORGIA 11 East Tennessee State
at FORDHAM 4 Harvard
at OKLAHOMA Ole Miss
at TEMPLE Drexel
Belmont at GEORGIA STATE
at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 11½ Tennessee Tech
at EASTERN MICHIGAN UCSD
CSU Fullerton 5 at NORTH DAKOTA
at BUFFALO Canisius
at LSU 11½ Wofford
at AIR FORCE Montana
at COLORADO Yale
Abilene Christian at NORTHERN ARIZONA
at AUBURN 7 Saint Louis
at ALABAMA 1 North Carolina
Duke 1 at PURDUE
Villanova at OREGON
at PENNSYLVANIA Delaware
at MICHIGAN STATE 7 Portland
at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 2 Eastern Washington
Fairfield at EVANSVILLE
at GONZAGA 7 Xavier
at NEBRASKA Florida State
at UTSA Dartmouth
at WEST VIRGINIA Florida
at UCONN 6 Iowa State
Oregon State at PORTLAND STATE
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN (222½) Portland
Golden State 1 (233½) at MINNESOTA
at LA CLIPPERS (222½) Indiana
at ATLANTA 5 (221½) Miami
at ORLANDO 3 (214½) Philadelphia
at BOSTON (OFF) Washington
Memphis 4 (231½) at NEW YORK
Cleveland 7 (OFF) at DETROIT
at MILWAUKEE 6 (215) Dallas
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Syracuse 10½ (47½) at BOSTON COLLEGE
Tennessee 16½ 13½ (63½) at VANDERBILT
at USC (63½) Notre Dame
at HOUSTON 12½ 13½ (66½) Tulsa
Oklahoma (65½) at TEXAS TECH
Pittsburgh (42½) at MIAMI
at KANSAS STATE 11½ 11½ (62½) Kansas
Air Force ½ (43½) at SAN DIEGO STATE
Washington (59½) at WASHINGTON STATE
BYU (57½) at STANFORD
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Denver (36½) at CAROLINA
Baltimore (43½) at JACKSONVILLE
at NY JETS (38½) Chicago
Cincinnati 1 (42½) at TENNESSEE
at MIAMI 14 (46½) Houston
at WASHINGTON (40½) Atlanta
Tampa Bay (42½) at CLEVELAND
at SEATTLE (47½) Las Vegas
LA Chargers 3 (48½) at ARIZONA
at SAN FRANCISCO (43) New Orleans
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 15½ (42½) LA Rams
at PHILADELPHIA (46½) Green Bay
Monday
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (39½) Pittsburgh
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at MINNESOTA -280 Arizona +225
Winnipeg -170 at CHICAGO +140
Vancouver OFF at SAN JOSE OFF
Seattle -172 at ANAHEIM +142
at LOS ANGELES OFF Ottawa OFF

Top Stories