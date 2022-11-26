College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MEMPHIS 5½ Stanford at BOSTON COLLEGE 6½ Rhode Island at GEORGIA 11 East Tennessee State at FORDHAM 4 Harvard at OKLAHOMA 3½ Ole Miss at TEMPLE 9½ Drexel Belmont 1½ at GEORGIA STATE at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 11½ Tennessee Tech at EASTERN MICHIGAN 3½ UCSD CSU Fullerton 5 at NORTH DAKOTA at BUFFALO 7½ Canisius at LSU 11½ Wofford at AIR FORCE 2½ Montana at COLORADO 8½ Yale Abilene Christian 2½ at NORTHERN ARIZONA at AUBURN 7 Saint Louis at ALABAMA 1 North Carolina Duke 1 at PURDUE Villanova 1½ at OREGON at PENNSYLVANIA 3½ Delaware at MICHIGAN STATE 7 Portland at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 2 Eastern Washington Fairfield 4½ at EVANSVILLE at GONZAGA 7 Xavier at NEBRASKA 1½ Florida State at UTSA 3½ Dartmouth at WEST VIRGINIA 1½ Florida at UCONN 6 Iowa State Oregon State 1½ at PORTLAND STATE NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BROOKLYN 5½ (222½) Portland Golden State 1 (233½) at MINNESOTA at LA CLIPPERS 1½ (222½) Indiana at ATLANTA 5 (221½) Miami at ORLANDO 3 (214½) Philadelphia at BOSTON 7½ (OFF) Washington Memphis 4 (231½) at NEW YORK Cleveland 7 (OFF) at DETROIT at MILWAUKEE 6 (215) Dallas College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Syracuse 9½ 10½ (47½) at BOSTON COLLEGE Tennessee 16½ 13½ (63½) at VANDERBILT at USC 2½ 4½ (63½) Notre Dame at HOUSTON 12½ 13½ (66½) Tulsa Oklahoma 2½ 2½ (65½) at TEXAS TECH Pittsburgh 6½ 4½ (42½) at MIAMI at KANSAS STATE 11½ 11½ (62½) Kansas Air Force ½ 2½ (43½) at SAN DIEGO STATE Washington 2½ 2½ (59½) at WASHINGTON STATE BYU 6½ 6½ (57½) at STANFORD NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Denver 2½ 1½ (36½) at CAROLINA Baltimore 3½ 3½ (43½) at JACKSONVILLE at NY JETS 3½ 6½ (38½) Chicago Cincinnati 1½ 1 (42½) at TENNESSEE at MIAMI 9½ 14 (46½) Houston at WASHINGTON 3½ 3½ (40½) Atlanta Tampa Bay 3½ 3½ (42½) at CLEVELAND at SEATTLE 3½ 3½ (47½) Las Vegas LA Chargers 2½ 3 (48½) at ARIZONA at SAN FRANCISCO 8½ 8½ (43) New Orleans at KANSAS CITY 10½ 15½ (42½) LA Rams at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 6½ (46½) Green Bay Monday at INDIANAPOLIS 3 2½ (39½) Pittsburgh NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at MINNESOTA -280 Arizona +225 Winnipeg -170 at CHICAGO +140 Vancouver OFF at SAN JOSE OFF Seattle -172 at ANAHEIM +142 at LOS ANGELES OFF Ottawa OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.