College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
at MEMPHIS
5½
Stanford
|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at MEMPHIS
|5½
|Stanford
|at BOSTON COLLEGE
|6½
|Rhode
|Island
|at GEORGIA
|11
|East
|Tennessee
|State
|at FORDHAM
|4
|Harvard
|at OKLAHOMA
|3½
|Ole
|Miss
|at TEMPLE
|9½
|Drexel
|Belmont
|1½
|at
|GEORGIA
|STATE
|at NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|11½
|Tennessee
|Tech
|at EASTERN MICHIGAN
|3½
|UCSD
|CSU Fullerton
|5
|at
|NORTH
|DAKOTA
|at BUFFALO
|7½
|Canisius
|at LSU
|11½
|Wofford
|at AIR FORCE
|2½
|Montana
|at COLORADO
|8½
|Yale
|Abilene Christian
|2½
|at
|NORTHERN
|ARIZONA
|at AUBURN
|7
|Saint
|Louis
|at ALABAMA
|1
|North
|Carolina
|Duke
|1
|at
|PURDUE
|Villanova
|1½
|at
|OREGON
|at PENNSYLVANIA
|3½
|Delaware
|at MICHIGAN STATE
|7
|Portland
|at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
|2
|Eastern
|Washington
|Fairfield
|4½
|at
|EVANSVILLE
|at GONZAGA
|7
|Xavier
|at NEBRASKA
|1½
|Florida
|State
|at UTSA
|3½
|Dartmouth
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|1½
|Florida
|at UCONN
|6
|Iowa
|State
|Oregon State
|1½
|at
|PORTLAND
|STATE
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|5½
|(222½)
|Portland
|Golden State
|1
|(233½)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at LA CLIPPERS
|1½
|(222½)
|Indiana
|at ATLANTA
|5
|(221½)
|Miami
|at ORLANDO
|3
|(214½)
|Philadelphia
|at BOSTON
|7½
|(OFF)
|Washington
|Memphis
|4
|(231½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|Cleveland
|7
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|at MILWAUKEE
|6
|(215)
|Dallas
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Syracuse
|9½
|10½
|(47½)
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|Tennessee
|16½
|13½
|(63½)
|at
|VANDERBILT
|at USC
|2½
|4½
|(63½)
|Notre
|Dame
|at HOUSTON
|12½
|13½
|(66½)
|Tulsa
|Oklahoma
|2½
|2½
|(65½)
|at
|TEXAS
|TECH
|Pittsburgh
|6½
|4½
|(42½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at KANSAS STATE
|11½
|11½
|(62½)
|Kansas
|Air Force
|½
|2½
|(43½)
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|STATE
|Washington
|2½
|2½
|(59½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|STATE
|BYU
|6½
|6½
|(57½)
|at
|STANFORD
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|2½
|1½
|(36½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Baltimore
|3½
|3½
|(43½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at NY JETS
|3½
|6½
|(38½)
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|1½
|1
|(42½)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|at MIAMI
|9½
|14
|(46½)
|Houston
|at WASHINGTON
|3½
|3½
|(40½)
|Atlanta
|Tampa Bay
|3½
|3½
|(42½)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at SEATTLE
|3½
|3½
|(47½)
|Las
|Vegas
|LA Chargers
|2½
|3
|(48½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|8½
|8½
|(43)
|New
|Orleans
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|15½
|(42½)
|LA
|Rams
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|6½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|Monday
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3
|2½
|(39½)
|Pittsburgh
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MINNESOTA
|-280
|Arizona
|+225
|Winnipeg
|-170
|at
|CHICAGO
|+140
|Vancouver
|OFF
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|OFF
|Seattle
|-172
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+142
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Ottawa
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.