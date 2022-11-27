College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
at VIRGINIA TECH
12½
Minnesota
|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|12½
|Minnesota
|at MARIST
|5½
|Columbia
|at TULANE
|17½
|UL
|Monroe
|at ARKANSAS
|18½
|Troy
|at NORTHWESTERN
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|at WASHINGTON
|5½
|Seattle
|U
|at PACIFIC (CA)
|5½
|Cal
|Poly
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at NEW ORLEANS
|6
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at DENVER
|11½
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at UTAH
|3
|(235)
|Chicago
|Phoenix
|1
|(OFF)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|at LA LAKERS
|4½
|(235)
|Indiana
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|14½
|13½
|(58)
|Akron
|at UTSA
|9½
|8½
|(66½)
|North
|Texas
|Saturday
|Toledo
|4½
|3½
|(60½)
|at
|OHIO
|at TROY
|4½
|8
|(47½)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at GEORGIA
|16½
|17
|(50½)
|LSU
|at BOISE STATE
|5½
|4½
|(51½)
|Fresno
|State
|at MICHIGAN
|14
|16½
|(49½)
|Purdue
|Clemson
|6½
|7½
|(61½)
|at
|NORTH
|CAROLINA
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|6½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|Monday
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3
|2½
|(39½)
|Pittsburgh
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Toronto
|-164
|at
|DETROIT
|+136
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-118
|New
|Jersey
|-102
|Tampa Bay
|-194
|at
|BUFFALO
|+160
|Vegas
|-196
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+162
|at ST. LOUIS
|-125
|Dallas
|+104
|Florida
|-111
|at
|EDMONTON
|-108
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.