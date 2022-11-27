College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VIRGINIA TECH 12½ Minnesota at MARIST 5½ Columbia at TULANE 17½ UL Monroe at ARKANSAS 18½ Troy at NORTHWESTERN 9½ Pittsburgh at WASHINGTON 5½ Seattle U at PACIFIC (CA) 5½ Cal Poly NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Atlanta at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Minnesota at TORONTO OFF (OFF) Cleveland at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Charlotte at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Orlando at NEW ORLEANS 6 (OFF) Oklahoma City at DENVER 11½ (OFF) Houston at UTAH 3 (235) Chicago Phoenix 1 (OFF) at SACRAMENTO at LA LAKERS 4½ (235) Indiana College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 14½ 13½ (58) Akron at UTSA 9½ 8½ (66½) North Texas Saturday Toledo 4½ 3½ (60½) at OHIO at TROY 4½ 8 (47½) Coastal Carolina at GEORGIA 16½ 17 (50½) LSU at BOISE STATE 5½ 4½ (51½) Fresno State at MICHIGAN 14 16½ (49½) Purdue Clemson 6½ 7½ (61½) at NORTH CAROLINA NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 6½ (46½) Green Bay Monday at INDIANAPOLIS 3 2½ (39½) Pittsburgh NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Toronto -164 at DETROIT +136 at N.Y RANGERS -118 New Jersey -102 Tampa Bay -194 at BUFFALO +160 Vegas -196 at COLUMBUS +162 at ST. LOUIS -125 Dallas +104 Florida -111 at EDMONTON -108

