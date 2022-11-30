College Basketball
Thursday
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
at UCONN
9½
Oklahoma
State
|College Basketball
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at UCONN
|9½
|Oklahoma
|State
|at TEXAS
|6½
|Creighton
|at CLEVELAND STATE
|5½
|Oakland
|at WRIGHT STATE
|11½
|Robert
|Morris
|Youngstown State
|1½
|at
|NORTHERN
|KENTUCKY
|at DELAWARE
|3½
|Cornell
|at BELMONT
|11½
|Valparaiso
|at MURRAY STATE
|12½
|Illinois
|State
|Arizona
|6½
|at
|UTAH
|at COLORADO
|4½
|Arizona
|State
|at KANSAS
|7½
|Seton
|Hall
|at UC DAVIS
|6½
|Pacific
|(CA)
|UCLA
|5½
|at
|STANFORD
|at OREGON
|5½
|Washington
|State
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|6½
|(OFF)
|at
|DETROIT
|College Football
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|13½
|11½
|(55½)
|Akron
|at UTSA
|7½
|8½
|(69½)
|North
|Texas
|at USC
|1
|2½
|(67½)
|Utah
|Saturday
|at TCU
|2½
|2½
|(61½)
|Kansas
|State
|Toledo
|4½
|1½
|(54½)
|at
|OHIO
|at TROY
|8½
|8½
|(48½)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|at BOISE STATE
|5½
|3½
|(54½)
|Fresno
|State
|at GEORGIA
|16½
|18½
|(50½)
|LSU
|at TULANE
|3½
|3½
|(56½)
|UCF
|Clemson
|6½
|7½
|(63½)
|at
|NORTH
|CAROLINA
|at MICHIGAN
|14
|16½
|(51½)
|Purdue
|Friday, Dec. 16
|UAB
|7½
|10½
|(44½)
|Miami
|(OH)
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Buffalo
|6
|4
|(43½)
|at
|NEW
|ENGLAND
|Sunday
|Jacksonville
|1
|1½
|(51½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Cleveland
|5½
|7
|(47½)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Green Bay
|2½
|5½
|(43½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at BALTIMORE
|7
|8½
|(38½)
|Denver
|at PHILADELPHIA
|6½
|5½
|(44½)
|Tennessee
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|3
|(44½)
|NY
|Jets
|Washington
|1
|2½
|(40½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Pittsburgh
|1½
|1½
|(42½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Seattle
|3
|7½
|(41½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|4½
|3½
|(46½)
|Miami
|Kansas City
|3
|2½
|(52½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|LA Chargers
|3
|1½
|(50½)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|at DALLAS
|8½
|10½
|(43½)
|Indianapolis
|Monday
|at TAMPA BAY
|6½
|3½
|(40½)
|New
|Orleans
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Colorado
|-205
|at
|BUFFALO
|+168
|Tampa Bay
|-240
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+195
|at PITTSBURGH
|-118
|Vegas
|-102
|at NEW JERSEY
|-205
|Nashville
|+168
|Carolina
|-138
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+115
|at MINNESOTA
|-137
|Edmonton
|+114
|at DALLAS
|-300
|Anaheim
|+240
|at CALGARY
|-295
|Montreal
|+235
|at SEATTLE
|-128
|Washington
|+106
|Florida
|-154
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+128
|at LOS ANGELES
|-260
|Arizona
|+210
