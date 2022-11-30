College Basketball Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 9½ Oklahoma State at TEXAS 6½ Creighton at CLEVELAND STATE 5½ Oakland at WRIGHT STATE 11½ Robert Morris Youngstown State 1½ at NORTHERN KENTUCKY at DELAWARE 3½ Cornell at BELMONT 11½ Valparaiso at MURRAY STATE 12½ Illinois State Arizona 6½ at UTAH at COLORADO 4½ Arizona State at KANSAS 7½ Seton Hall at UC DAVIS 6½ Pacific (CA) UCLA 5½ at STANFORD at OREGON 5½ Washington State NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 6½ (OFF) at DETROIT College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 13½ 11½ (55½) Akron at UTSA 7½ 8½ (69½) North Texas at USC 1 2½ (67½) Utah Saturday at TCU 2½ 2½ (61½) Kansas State Toledo 4½ 1½ (54½) at OHIO at TROY 8½ 8½ (48½) Coastal Carolina at BOISE STATE 5½ 3½ (54½) Fresno State at GEORGIA 16½ 18½ (50½) LSU at TULANE 3½ 3½ (56½) UCF Clemson 6½ 7½ (63½) at NORTH CAROLINA at MICHIGAN 14 16½ (51½) Purdue Friday, Dec. 16 UAB 7½ 10½ (44½) Miami (OH) NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 6 4 (43½) at NEW ENGLAND Sunday Jacksonville 1 1½ (51½) at DETROIT Cleveland 5½ 7 (47½) at HOUSTON Green Bay 2½ 5½ (43½) at CHICAGO at BALTIMORE 7 8½ (38½) Denver at PHILADELPHIA 6½ 5½ (44½) Tennessee at MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (44½) NY Jets Washington 1 2½ (40½) at NY GIANTS Pittsburgh 1½ 1½ (42½) at ATLANTA Seattle 3 7½ (41½) at LA RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 3½ (46½) Miami Kansas City 3 2½ (52½) at CINCINNATI LA Chargers 3 1½ (50½) at LAS VEGAS at DALLAS 8½ 10½ (43½) Indianapolis Monday at TAMPA BAY 6½ 3½ (40½) New Orleans NHL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Colorado -205 at BUFFALO +168 Tampa Bay -240 at PHILADELPHIA +195 at PITTSBURGH -118 Vegas -102 at NEW JERSEY -205 Nashville +168 Carolina -138 at ST. LOUIS +115 at MINNESOTA -137 Edmonton +114 at DALLAS -300 Anaheim +240 at CALGARY -295 Montreal +235 at SEATTLE -128 Washington +106 Florida -154 at VANCOUVER +128 at LOS ANGELES -260 Arizona +210

