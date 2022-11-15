Spurgin’s 16 points spark Southern Utah past Bethesda 126-67

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jason Spurgin’s 16 points helped Southern Utah defeat Bethesda (CA) 126-67 on Monday night. Spurgin had five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (3-1). Dee Barnes scored 16 points, finishing 7 of 8 from the floor. Martel Williams finished 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points. The Flames (0-3) were led in scoring by Amar Ross, who finished with 22 points, five assists and three steals. Daniel Estes... READ MORE

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jason Spurgin’s 16 points helped Southern Utah defeat Bethesda (CA) 126-67 on Monday night.

Spurgin had five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (3-1). Dee Barnes scored 16 points, finishing 7 of 8 from the floor. Martel Williams finished 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Flames (0-3) were led in scoring by Amar Ross, who finished with 22 points, five assists and three steals. Daniel Estes added 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Bethesda (CA). In addition, Adrian Hernandez had eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Southern Utah plays Friday against Kansas on the road, and Bethesda (CA) visits UCSD on Sunday.

