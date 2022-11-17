St John’s scores 50 in 2nd half to rally past Nebraska 70-50

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano had 17 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks, David Jones added 15 points and eight rebounds and St. John’s scored 50 second-half points to rally past Nebraska 70-50 on Thursday night at the Gavitt Tipoff Games. St. John’s had just 20 points in the first half before scoring 24 of the opening 30 points after halftime. St. John’s made its first 3-pointer of the game with 17-:09 remaining in... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Soriano had 17 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks, David Jones added 15 points and eight rebounds and St. John’s scored 50 second-half points to rally past Nebraska 70-50 on Thursday night at the Gavitt Tipoff Games.

St. John’s had just 20 points in the first half before scoring 24 of the opening 30 points after halftime.

St. John’s made its first 3-pointer of the game with 17-:09 remaining in the second half to take its first lead, 30-27, since 6-4. It came during St. John’s 18-3 run to open the second half. Jones made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to make it 44-33.

Posh Alexander scored 13 points for St. John’s (4-0).

Keisei Tominaga was the lone double-digit scorer for Nebraska (2-1) with 15 points. Sam Griesel, Nebraska’s leading scoring coming in at 20 points per game, made his first field goal of the game with 8:28 remaining in the second half and finished with six points.

Nebraska led 27-20 at the break after holding St. John’s to 23.4% shooting, including 0 for 10 from 3-point range. The Red Storm had eight field goals in the first half and 10 turnovers.

