St. Thomas beat Valparaiso 34-7 for eighth straight victory

The Associated Press
November 5, 2022 6:19 pm
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Grif Wurtz returned a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown and Owen Kanzler went 89 yards for a kickoff-return score and St. Thomas pulled away from Valparaiso 34-7 on Saturday for its eighth-straight win.

The Tommies (8-1, 6-0 Pioneer Football League) had three touchdown plays of at least 50 yards.

Wurtz opened the scoring with his big play and Cade Sexauer produced the next two scores, a 9-yard run that made it 14-0 at halftime and a 50-yard scoring pass to Andrew McElroy early in the third quarter.

Aaron Dawson’s 1-yard plunge put the Beacons (4-5, 3-3) on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter to get within 20-7, but it was quickly answered when Kanzler, a true freshman touching the ball for just the sixth time in his career, took the kickoff up the middle to midfield before finding the end zone down the right sideline.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

