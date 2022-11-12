Stanzani leads Long Island University past Stonehill 34-28

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Luca Stanzani passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns and Long Island University held off Stonehill 34-28 on Saturday. Stanzani staked Long Island (3-7, 3-3 Northeast Conference) to a 14-0 lead after one quarter with a 21-yard touchdown toss to Tosin Oyekanmi and a 34-yard scoring strike to Owen Glascoe. Jermaine Corbett’s 21-yard touchdown run 35 seconds into the second quarter pulled Stonehill (4-4, 2-4) within 14-7. The Sharks... READ MORE

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Luca Stanzani passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns and Long Island University held off Stonehill 34-28 on Saturday.

Stanzani staked Long Island (3-7, 3-3 Northeast Conference) to a 14-0 lead after one quarter with a 21-yard touchdown toss to Tosin Oyekanmi and a 34-yard scoring strike to Owen Glascoe.

Jermaine Corbett’s 21-yard touchdown run 35 seconds into the second quarter pulled Stonehill (4-4, 2-4) within 14-7. The Sharks answered with Glascoe’s 4-yard touchdown run and Stanzani’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Davon Wells for a 27-7 lead at halftime.

Glascoe added a 2-yard scoring run in the first minute of the final quarter to cap the scoring for Long Island. Tom Comella added two short touchdown runs for Stonehill from there.

Stanzani completed 19 of 29 passes for Long Island. Wells had eight receptions for 163 yards.

Ashur Carraha completed 17 of 42 passes for 180 yards with one interception for the Skyhawks.

Long Island has won three straight and closes out the season at Sacred Heart next Saturday. Stonehill has lost four of its last five games after a 3-0 start.

