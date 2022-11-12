On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Stat collector Richard lead NC Central past Norfolk St.

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 6:24 pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Davius Richard threw for a season-high 347 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score and North Carolina Central beat Norfolk State 48-14 on Saturday.

Otto Kuhns’ 10-yard scoring run gave Norfolk State a 7-0 lead on its first drive of the game which lasted 10 plays and covered 73 yards.

Later, in the second quarter, North Carolina Central (8-2, 4-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) proceeded to blow it open scoring touchdowns on all four of its drives.

Latrell Collier ran it in from the 1 to knot the score, then, in a six-minute span, Richard threw a 24-yard scoring pass to J’mari Taylor, 23 yards to Collier and 1 yard to Joaquin Davis with the last coming five seconds before halftime.

Kuhns threw for 90 yards and a score and ran for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans (1-9, 1-3).

___

