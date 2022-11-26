On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stephens has 27 as Chattanooga defeats Murray State 69-66

The Associated Press
November 26, 2022 9:27 pm
< a min read
      

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens’ 27 points helped Chattanooga defeat Murray State 69-66 on Saturday night.

Stephens also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Mocs (3-3). Jamal Johnson added 13 points while shooting 3 for 12 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Demetrius Davis was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went...

READ MORE

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens’ 27 points helped Chattanooga defeat Murray State 69-66 on Saturday night.

Stephens also had 11 rebounds and three steals for the Mocs (3-3). Jamal Johnson added 13 points while shooting 3 for 12 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Demetrius Davis was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Rob Perry led the way for the Racers (3-3) with 22 points and six rebounds. Murray State also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Jamari Smith. In addition, Damiree Burns finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News