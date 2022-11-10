Trending:
Stephens leads Chattanooga past Oakland City 93-49

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 9:47 pm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens’ 19 points helped Chattanooga defeat Oakland City 93-49 on Thursday night.

Stephens also added seven rebounds for the Mocs (1-1). Jamaal Walker scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Brody Robinson shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Mighty Oaks (0-1) were led by Tyques Priester, who recorded 14 points. Drake Moore added nine points for Oakland City. Domantas Sakickas also put up eight points.

Chattanooga visits Ole Miss in its next matchup on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories