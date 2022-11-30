Trending:
Stetson posts 125-51 win over Johnson (Fla.)

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 12:42 am
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Blackmon scored 18 points as Stetson beat Johnson (Fla.) 125-51 on Tuesday.

Josh Smith shot 7 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 17 points for the Hatters (4-2). Cyncier Harrison recorded 15 points and shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Suns (0-2) were led by Daion Taylor, who posted 14 points. Alexander Dawson added eight...

The Suns (0-2) were led by Daion Taylor, who posted 14 points. Alexander Dawson added eight points for Johnson. Jeff Aime had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

      
