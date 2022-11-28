Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stewart’s 34 lead UT Martin past McNeese 86-83

The Associated Press
November 28, 2022 10:27 pm
< a min read
      

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Parker Stewart hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to help UT Martin hold off McNeese, 86-83 on Monday night.

Trae English hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to get the Cowboys within one, 84-83, but he missed a 3 to tie the game with a second left.

Stewart finished with 34 points and had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (4-4). K.J. Simon added 22 points while...

READ MORE

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Parker Stewart hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to help UT Martin hold off McNeese, 86-83 on Monday night.

Trae English hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to get the Cowboys within one, 84-83, but he missed a 3 to tie the game with a second left.

Stewart finished with 34 points and had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (4-4). K.J. Simon added 22 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 13 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Desmond Williams finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Cowboys (2-5) were led by English, who recorded 29 points, five assists and two steals. Christian Shumate added 17 points and 11 rebounds for McNeese. Johnathan Massie also had 11 points and five assists.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|5 EC-Council Network Defender Training - ...
12|5 EC-Council Computer Forensics Training...
12|5 Government Contract Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories