Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Stone scores 25, Delaware State beats Immaculata 104-67

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 11:14 pm
< a min read
      

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Brandon Stone scored 25 points as Delaware State beat Immaculata 104-67 on Thursday night.

Stone added nine rebounds for the Hornets (1-1).

Khyrie Staten scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists and four steals. Jevin Muniz shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish...

READ MORE

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Brandon Stone scored 25 points as Delaware State beat Immaculata 104-67 on Thursday night.

Stone added nine rebounds for the Hornets (1-1).

Khyrie Staten scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 15 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added six assists and four steals. Jevin Muniz shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Flowers led the Mighty Macs in scoring, finishing with 12 points. John Proctor added 11 points for Immaculata. Tyler Tillery also had eight points and two blocks.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories