Stonehill earns 82-77 victory against Army

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 5:07 pm
The Black Knights (1-1) were led in...

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Andrew Sims scored 21 points as Stonehill beat Army 82-77 on Saturday.

Sims added eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (1-2). Isaiah Burnett added 19 points while going 6 of 10 and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line, and they also had three steals. Thatcher Stone shot 7 for 14, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Black Knights (1-1) were led in scoring by Jalen Rucker, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Army also got 20 points from Coleton Benson. Chris Mann also had 16 points.

Stonehill’s next game is Tuesday against Providence on the road, while Army visits Siena on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

