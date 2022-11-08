Strawbridge scores 23 as Evansville downs Miami (Ohio) 78-74

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge had 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against Miami (Ohio) on Monday night. Yacine Toumi scored 15 points and Marvin Coleman finished with 11 points for Evansville. The RedHawks were led in scoring by Anderson Mirambeaux, who finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. Morgan Safford added 12 points. NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Evansville visits Saint Louis while Miami hosts Goshen.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

