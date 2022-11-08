Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Strawbridge scores 23 as Evansville downs Miami (Ohio) 78-74

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 2:20 am
< a min read
      

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge had 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against Miami (Ohio) on Monday night.

Yacine Toumi scored 15 points and Marvin Coleman finished with 11 points for Evansville.

The RedHawks were led in scoring by Anderson Mirambeaux, who finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. Morgan Safford added 12 points.

NEXT UP

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge had 23 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory against Miami (Ohio) on Monday night.

Yacine Toumi scored 15 points and Marvin Coleman finished with 11 points for Evansville.

The RedHawks were led in scoring by Anderson Mirambeaux, who finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. Morgan Safford added 12 points.

NEXT UP

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technologies: In our new ebook, we learn from leaders across the government — at the Army, Homeland Security, NSF, Navy, State, Transportation and TSA — how they are progressing in using data faster to make smarter decisions.

Both teams next play Saturday. Evansville visits Saint Louis while Miami hosts Goshen.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories