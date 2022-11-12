On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Styles’ 16 lead Maryland-Eastern Shore over Bryn Athyn 90-43

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 7:46 pm
< a min read
      

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Zion Styles scored 16 points as Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Bryn Athyn College 90-43 on Saturday night.

Styles added six rebounds for the Hawks (1-1). Chace Davis scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 5 from distance). Troy Hupstead finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Jamal Cannady Jr. led the way for the Lions (0-1) with 21 points. Jaryn McCann added seven points for Bryn Athyn College. Noah Riley also had six points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Charlotte in its next matchup on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

