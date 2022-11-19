Syracuse blows out Northeastern for Boeheim’s 1,000th win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers, Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and Syracuse beat Northeastern 76-48 on Saturday night for Jim Boeheim’s 1,000th career victory. Boeheim had 101 wins vacated in 2015 by the NCAA. Freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points for Syracuse (2-1). The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0). The Orange... READ MORE

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard had 21 points and five 3-pointers, Jesse Edwards added 19 points and seven rebounds and Syracuse beat Northeastern 76-48 on Saturday night for Jim Boeheim’s 1,000th career victory.

Boeheim had 101 wins vacated in 2015 by the NCAA.

Freshman Judah Mintz scored 18 points for Syracuse (2-1). The Orange led Northeastern in points in the paint (44-20), points off turnovers (18-10), and fast break points (13-0).

The Orange jumped out to a 9-0 lead over the first two minutes led the rest of the way. Syracuse pieced together a 21-6 run in the second half to boost its lead to 68-39.

Jared Turner had a team-high seven points for Northeastern (0-4), which has lost all nine meetings with Syracuse.

Syracuse plays on Monday against Richmond at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

