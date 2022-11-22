On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Talbot scores 15, UT Arlington beats Northern Kentucky 60-56

The Associated Press
November 22, 2022 4:07 pm
< a min read
      

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Brandyn Talbot scored 15 points as UT Arlington beat Northern Kentucky 60-56 on Tuesday.

Talbot shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (3-3). Aaron Johnson-Cash scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Shemar Wilson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Xavier Rhodes and Marques Warrick each scored 18 points for the Norse (2-3). Sam...

READ MORE

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Brandyn Talbot scored 15 points as UT Arlington beat Northern Kentucky 60-56 on Tuesday.

Talbot shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (3-3). Aaron Johnson-Cash scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Shemar Wilson shot 3 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with nine points.

Xavier Rhodes and Marques Warrick each scored 18 points for the Norse (2-3). Sam Vinson had eight points and six rebounds.

___

        Insight by Red River Technology and Dell Technology: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about the mission and how data is being used for better decision making at the Navy Reserve.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|28 New York City Technology Forum
11|28 I/ITSEC 2022
11|28 Auditing Cyber Security Programs (24...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories