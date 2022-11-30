Trending:
Taylor scores 16, Air Force wins 81-53 against UAPB

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 11:37 pm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ethan Taylor scored 16 points as Air Force beat UAPB 81-53 on Wednesday night.

Taylor also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Falcons (5-3). Corbin Green added 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and also had seven rebounds, three steals, and six blocks. Jake Heidbreder recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Lions (2-7) were led in scoring by Shaun Doss, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Robert Lewis added eight points for UAPB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

