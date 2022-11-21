Trending:
Taylor scores 24, Marshall knocks off Chicago State 82-70

The Associated Press
November 21, 2022 10:22 pm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Taylor’s 24 points helped Marshall defeat Chicago State 82-70 on Monday night.

Taylor shot 10 for 22, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Thundering Herd (4-1). Taevion Kinsey added 22 points while shooting 7 of 15 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had five rebounds and seven assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.

The Cougars (2-4) were led in scoring by Bryce Johnson, who finished with 18 points, four assists and two blocks. Wesley Cardet Jr. added 17 points, six assists and two steals for Chicago State. In addition, Jahsean Corbett had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Marshall plays Morehead State at home on Saturday, and Chicago State visits Cleveland State on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

