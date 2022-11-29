Trending:
Taylor scores 28, Central Michigan downs Purdue Northwest

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 10:47 pm
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Brian Taylor had 28 points in Central Michigan’s 74-67 victory against Purdue Northwest on Tuesday night.

Taylor added eight rebounds for the Chippewas (3-4). Reggie Bass added 25 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 6 for 12 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and they also had six rebounds. Amani Drummond shot 2 for 6 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.

The Lions (0-2) were led by Mikell Cooper, who recorded 18 points and three steals. Anthony Barnard added 12 points for Purdue Northwest. In addition, Alou Dillon had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

