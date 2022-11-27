On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Temple secures 73-61 victory over Drexel

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 4:52 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle’s 25 points helped Temple defeat Drexel 73-61 on Sunday.

Battle added seven rebounds for the Owls (3-4). Hysier Miller scored 20 points while going 7 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added seven assists. Jamille Reynolds shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Amari Williams led the way for the Dragons (3-4)...

READ MORE

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalif Battle’s 25 points helped Temple defeat Drexel 73-61 on Sunday.

Battle added seven rebounds for the Owls (3-4). Hysier Miller scored 20 points while going 7 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added seven assists. Jamille Reynolds shot 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Amari Williams led the way for the Dragons (3-4) with 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Justin Moore added 14 points for Drexel. Coletrane Washington also recorded nine points and two blocks.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News