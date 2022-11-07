Trending:
Terry sparks Georgia Tech to 93-63 win over Clayton State

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored 16 points to lead six players in double figures and Georgia Tech rolled to a 93-63 victory over Division II-member Clayton State in a season opener on Monday night.

Terry sank 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Yellow Jackets, who snapped a two-game skid in openers. Rodney Howard finished with 15 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Jalon Moore added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench.

Kyle Sturdivant, Deivon Smith and reserve Miles Kelly all scored 10 for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets outscored Clayton State 52-34 in the paint and their 21 offensive rebounds led to 15 second-chance points.

Brian Coffey II led the Lakers with 17 points and Ricardo Saams Jr. scored 12 with eight rebounds. Clayton State sank just 4 of 22 shots from 3-point range, including 1 of 7 by Coffey.

Terry hit all four of his 3-pointers and scored 14 in the second half as Georgia Tech pulled away from a 34-all tie at halftime.

