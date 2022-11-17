Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas A&M-CC knocks off UT Rio Grande Valley 97-75

The Associated Press
November 17, 2022 11:57 pm
< a min read
      

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Ross Williams had 24 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-75 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Williams was 7 of 15 shooting, including 6 for 11 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Islanders (3-1). Trey Tennyson shot 7 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Terrion Murdix recorded...

READ MORE

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Ross Williams had 24 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-75 win against UT Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Williams was 7 of 15 shooting, including 6 for 11 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Islanders (3-1). Trey Tennyson shot 7 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Terrion Murdix recorded 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Vaqueros (2-2) were led by Will Johnston, who recorded 19 points. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 15 points from Dima Zdor. Justin Johnson also had 11 points and five assists.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories