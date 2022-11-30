Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Texas Tech beats Georgetown 79-65 in Big East-Big 12 Battle

The Associated Press
November 30, 2022 10:32 pm
1 min read
      

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jaylon Tyson and De’Vion Harmon each scored 18 points, and Texas Tech held off Georgetown for a 79-65 victory on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

It was a career high in scoring for Tyson while Harmon surpassed 1,000 career points.

Georgetown trailed by 22 points before Primo Spears scored nine during a 24-3 run to get the Hoyas within 62-61 with 5:46 to play. But Pop...

READ MORE

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jaylon Tyson and De’Vion Harmon each scored 18 points, and Texas Tech held off Georgetown for a 79-65 victory on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

It was a career high in scoring for Tyson while Harmon surpassed 1,000 career points.

Georgetown trailed by 22 points before Primo Spears scored nine during a 24-3 run to get the Hoyas within 62-61 with 5:46 to play. But Pop Isaacs hit a jumper, Daniel Batcho added a dunk and Texas Tech scored the next nine points and closed on a 17-4 run.

Batcho finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Texas Tech (5-2), which shot 51% (29 of 57) from the floor. Kevin Obanor added 11 points and Isaacs had 10.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

Brandon Murray and Bryson Mozone scored 18 points apiece to lead Georgetown (4-4), which had been outscored by a combined 60 points in the second half over its last five games but shot 54% (15 of 28) for one more point (39-38) than the Red Raiders after the break.

It was Texas Tech’s first win first win in three tries in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

The Red Raiders are 4-0 at home and will host Nicholls on Dec. 7 followed by Eastern Washington on Dec. 13. Georgetown returns home to face South Carolina on Saturday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories