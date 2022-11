The AP Top 25 Fared

Saturday, Nov. 12 No. 1 Georgia (9-0) vs. Mississippi St. Next: at Kentucky, Saturday. No. 2 Ohio St. (9-0) at Indiana. Next: at Maryland, Saturday. No. 3 Michigan (9-0) at Nebraska. Next: vs. No. 21 Illinois, Saturday. Insight by Red... READ MORE

Saturday, Nov. 12

No. 1 Georgia (9-0) vs. Mississippi St. Next: at Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 2 Ohio St. (9-0) at Indiana. Next: at Maryland, Saturday.

No. 3 Michigan (9-0) at Nebraska. Next: vs. No. 21 Illinois, Saturday.

No. 4 TCU (9-0) vs. Texas. Next: at Baylor, Saturday.

No. 5 Tennesee (8-1) vs. Missouri. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 6 Oregon (8-1) vs. No. 24 Washington. Next: vs. No. 13 Utah, Saturday.

No. 7 LSU (7-2) vs. Arkansas. Next: vs. UAB, Saturday.

No. 8 Southern Cal (8-1) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Saturday.

No. 9 UCLA (8-1) vs. Arizona. Next: vs. No. 8 Southern Cal., Saturday.

No. 10 Alabama (7-2) at No. 11 Mississippi. Next: vs. Austin Peay, Saturday.

No. 12 Clemson (8-1) vs. Louisville. Next: vs. Miami, Saturday.

No. 13 Utah (7-2) vs. Stanford. Next: No. 8 Oregon, Saturday.

No. 14 Penn St. (7-2) vs. Maryland. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 15 North Carolina (8-1) at Wake Forest. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Saturday.

No. 16 Tulane (8-1) vs. No. 22 UCF. Next: vs. SMU, Thursday.

No. 17 NC State (7-2) vs. Boston College. Next: at Louisville, Saturday.

No. 19 Liberty (8-1) at Uconn. Next: vs. Viginia Tech, Saturday.

No. 20 Notre Dame (6-3) vs. Navy at Baltimore. Next: vs. Boston College, Saturday.

No. 21 Illinois (7-2) vs. Purdue. Next: at No. 3 Michigan, Saturday.

No. 23 Kansas St. (6-3) at Baylor. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 25 Florida St. (6-3) at Syracuse. Next: vs. Louisiana, Saturday.

