The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|2-0
|750
|1
|2. Stanford
|4-0
|716
|2
|3. Texas
|1-0
|660
|3
|4. Iowa
|3-0
|637
|4
|5. UConn
|1-0
|614
|6
|6. Louisville
|3-0
|580
|7
|7. Iowa St.
|2-0
|543
|8
|8. Ohio St.
|2-0
|509
|14
|9. Notre Dame
|2-0
|493
|9
|10. NC State
|3-0
|478
|10
|11. Tennessee
|1-1
|441
|5
|12. Indiana
|2-0
|415
|11
|13. North Carolina
|2-0
|413
|12
|14. Virginia Tech
|2-0
|369
|13
|15. LSU
|3-0
|336
|16
|16. Oklahoma
|2-0
|310
|15
|17. Baylor
|2-0
|275
|18
|18. Arizona
|2-0
|243
|19
|19. Maryland
|2-1
|219
|17
|20. Creighton
|2-0
|187
|21
|21. Oregon
|2-0
|180
|20
|22. Nebraska
|2-0
|91
|22
|23. Michigan
|2-0
|73
|25
|24. Villanova
|2-0
|60
|–
|25. Utah
|3-0
|40
|–
Others receiving votes: UCLA 31, South Dakota St. 15, Kansas 13, Miami 11, Belmont 7, Mississippi 5, Gonzaga 5, Georgia 4, Princeton 4, South Florida 4, DePaul 4, Kansas St 3, Florida 3, Alabama 2, Drake 2, Duke 2, Washington St 2, UCF 1.
