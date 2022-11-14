On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (30) 2-0 750 1
2. Stanford 4-0 716 2
3. Texas 1-0 660 3
4. Iowa 3-0 637 4
5. UConn 1-0 614 6
6. Louisville 3-0 580 7
7. Iowa St. 2-0 543 8
8. Ohio St. 2-0 509 14
9. Notre Dame 2-0 493 9
10. NC State 3-0 478 10
11. Tennessee 1-1 441 5
12. Indiana 2-0 415 11
13. North Carolina 2-0 413 12
14. Virginia Tech 2-0 369 13
15. LSU 3-0 336 16
16. Oklahoma 2-0 310 15
17. Baylor 2-0 275 18
18. Arizona 2-0 243 19
19. Maryland 2-1 219 17
20. Creighton 2-0 187 21
21. Oregon 2-0 180 20
22. Nebraska 2-0 91 22
23. Michigan 2-0 73 25
24. Villanova 2-0 60
25. Utah 3-0 40

Others receiving votes: UCLA 31, South Dakota St. 15, Kansas 13, Miami 11, Belmont 7, Mississippi 5, Gonzaga 5, Georgia 4, Princeton 4, South Florida 4, DePaul 4, Kansas St 3, Florida 3, Alabama 2, Drake 2, Duke 2, Washington St 2, UCF 1.

