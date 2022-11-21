The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (29)
|4-0
|725
|1
|2. Stanford
|5-1
|687
|2
|3. UConn
|3-0
|676
|5
|4. Ohio St.
|4-0
|589
|8
|5. Iowa St.
|4-0
|586
|7
|6. Indiana
|5-0
|549
|12
|7. Notre Dame
|4-0
|545
|9
|8. North Carolina
|4-0
|473
|13
|9. Iowa
|4-1
|465
|4
|10. Louisville
|4-1
|461
|6
|11. Virginia Tech
|3-0
|403
|14
|12. LSU
|5-0
|393
|15
|13. NC State
|4-1
|377
|10
|14. Maryland
|4-1
|319
|19
|15. Arizona
|4-0
|307
|18
|16. Creighton
|4-0
|306
|20
|17. Utah
|4-0
|212
|25
|18. Oregon
|3-0
|208
|21
|19. Texas
|1-3
|189
|3
|20. UCLA
|5-0
|185
|–
|21. Baylor
|3-1
|182
|17
|22. Michigan
|4-0
|116
|23
|23. Tennessee
|2-3
|96
|11
|23. Villanova
|4-0
|96
|24
|25. Kansas St
|5-0
|71
|–
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 69, Marquette 65, Gonzaga 33, Kansas 11, Drake 8, South Florida 5, Duke 5, Mississippi 4, South Dakota St. 4, Princeton 3, Georgia 1, Nebraska 1.
