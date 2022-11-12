On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Citadel steamrolls Virginia Lynchburg 66-0

The Associated Press
November 12, 2022 6:39 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood threw a touchdown pass and six different running backs scored touchdowns as The Citadel rolled to a 66-0 victory over HBCU-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

Peyton Derrick’s 1-yard touchdown run, Chris Beverly’s 48-yard interception-return score and Colby Kintner’s 47-yard field goal staked The Citadel (3-7) to a 17-0 lead after one quarter and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Underwood’s scoring toss was a 14-yarder to J.J. Hudson late in...

READ MORE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Graeson Underwood threw a touchdown pass and six different running backs scored touchdowns as The Citadel rolled to a 66-0 victory over HBCU-member Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday.

Peyton Derrick’s 1-yard touchdown run, Chris Beverly’s 48-yard interception-return score and Colby Kintner’s 47-yard field goal staked The Citadel (3-7) to a 17-0 lead after one quarter and the Bulldogs never looked back.

Underwood’s scoring toss was a 14-yarder to J.J. Hudson late in the third quarter, upping The Citadel’s lead to 45-0.

Braden Walker accounted for two of the Bulldogs’ seven rushing touchdowns. Hudson, Cooper Wallace, Johnny Crawford III and Ha’Keem Monroe also ran for a score.

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Underwood completed 3 of 4 passes for 79 yards for the Bulldogs. Derrick was 0-of-6 passing with an interception.

Alvaro Otega-Morales and backup Fanelle Andrus combined to complete only 9 of 26 passes for 80 yards with four interceptions — three by Andrus — for Virginia Lynchburg. David Anderson carried 20 times for 77 yards. The Dragons totaled only 108 yards of offense.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News