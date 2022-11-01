The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (30)
|8-0
|1528
|1
|2. Tennessee (18)
|8-0
|1500
|3
|2. Ohio St. (15)
|8-0
|1500
|2
|4. Michigan
|8-0
|1378
|4
|5. Clemson
|8-0
|1313
|5
|6. Alabama
|7-1
|1258
|6
|7. TCU
|8-0
|1221
|7
|8. Oregon
|7-1
|1136
|8
|9. Southern Cal
|7-1
|1010
|10
|10. UCLA
|7-1
|979
|12
|11. Mississippi
|8-1
|905
|15
|12. Utah
|6-2
|876
|14
|13. Kansas St.
|6-2
|769
|22
|14. Illinois
|7-1
|741
|17
|15. LSU
|6-2
|679
|18
|16. Penn St.
|6-2
|641
|13
|17. North Carolina
|7-1
|542
|21
|18. Oklahoma St.
|6-2
|513
|9
|19. Tulane
|7-1
|455
|23
|20. Wake Forest
|6-2
|388
|10
|21. NC State
|6-2
|285
|24
|22. Syracuse
|6-2
|205
|16
|23. Liberty
|7-1
|136
|–
|24. Oregon St.
|6-2
|129
|–
|25. UCF
|6-2
|111
|–
Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Florida St. 8, Coastal Carolina 8, Troy 7, Mississippi St. 5, Boise St. 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1.
