The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (30) 8-0 1528 1
2. Tennessee (18) 8-0 1500 3
2. Ohio St. (15) 8-0 1500 2
4. Michigan 8-0 1378 4
5. Clemson 8-0 1313 5
6. Alabama 7-1 1258 6
7. TCU 8-0 1221 7
8. Oregon 7-1 1136 8
9. Southern Cal 7-1 1010 10
10. UCLA 7-1 979 12
11. Mississippi 8-1 905 15
12. Utah 6-2 876 14
13. Kansas St. 6-2 769 22
14. Illinois 7-1 741 17
15. LSU 6-2 679 18
16. Penn St. 6-2 641 13
17. North Carolina 7-1 542 21
18. Oklahoma St. 6-2 513 9
19. Tulane 7-1 455 23
20. Wake Forest 6-2 388 10
21. NC State 6-2 285 24
22. Syracuse 6-2 205 16
23. Liberty 7-1 136
24. Oregon St. 6-2 129
25. UCF 6-2 111

Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Florida St. 8, Coastal Carolina 8, Troy 7, Mississippi St. 5, Boise St. 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1.

Top Stories