The Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (30) 8-0 1528 1 2. Tennessee (18) 8-0 1500 3 2. Ohio St. (15) 8-0 1500 2 4. Michigan 8-0 1378 4 5. Clemson 8-0 1313 5 6. Alabama 7-1 1258 6 7. TCU 8-0 1221 7 8. Oregon 7-1 1136 8 9. Southern Cal 7-1 1010 10 10. UCLA 7-1 979 12 11. Mississippi 8-1 905 15 12. Utah 6-2 876 14 13. Kansas St. 6-2 769 22 14. Illinois 7-1 741 17 15. LSU 6-2 679 18 16. Penn St. 6-2 641 13 17. North Carolina 7-1 542 21 18. Oklahoma St. 6-2 513 9 19. Tulane 7-1 455 23 20. Wake Forest 6-2 388 10 21. NC State 6-2 285 24 22. Syracuse 6-2 205 16 23. Liberty 7-1 136 – 24. Oregon St. 6-2 129 – 25. UCF 6-2 111 –

Others receiving votes: Texas 58, Kentucky 57, Maryland 36, Cincinnati 32, Notre Dame 24, Washington 12, Arkansas 11, Baylor 9, Florida St. 8, Coastal Carolina 8, Troy 7, Mississippi St. 5, Boise St. 4, East Carolina 2, South Carolina 2, Louisville 1, UTSA 1.

