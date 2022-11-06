The Top Twenty Five

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
November 6, 2022 1:50 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 9-0 1574 1
2. Ohio St. (1) 9-0 1500 2
3. Michigan 9-0 1455 4
4. TCU 9-0 1361 7
5. Tennessee 8-1 1339 2
6. Oregon 8-1 1258 8
7. LSU 7-2 1132 15
8. Southern Cal 8-1 1061 9
9. UCLA 8-1 1040 10
10. Alabama 7-2 1009 6
11. Mississippi 8-1 962 11
12. Clemson 8-1 938 5
13. Utah 7-2 881 12
14. Penn St. 7-2 735 16
15. North Carolina 8-1 676 17
16. Tulane 8-1 607 19
17. NC State 7-2 547 21
18. Texas 6-3 399
19. Liberty 8-1 358 23
20. Notre Dame 6-3 316
21. Illinois 7-2 262 14
22. UCF 7-2 257 25
23. Kansas St. 6-3 247 13
24. Washington 7-2 187
25. Florida St. 6-3 78

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 74, Kentucky 61, Coastal Carolina 46, Wake Forest 34, Oklahoma St. 21, Baylor 19, Kansas 10, Mississippi St. 8, South Carolina 6, Troy 5, UTSA 5, Louisville 3, Oregon St. 3, San Jose St. 1.

