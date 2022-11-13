The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|10-0
|1574
|1
|2. Ohio St. (1)
|10-0
|1501
|2
|3. Michigan
|10-0
|1453
|3
|4. TCU
|10-0
|1374
|4
|5. Tennessee
|9-1
|1341
|5
|6. LSU
|8-2
|1218
|7
|7. Southern Cal
|9-1
|1152
|8
|8. Alabama
|8-2
|1140
|10
|9. Clemson
|9-1
|1055
|12
|10. Utah
|8-2
|965
|13
|11. Penn St.
|8-2
|882
|14
|12. Oregon
|8-2
|856
|6
|13. North Carolina
|9-1
|843
|15
|14. Mississippi
|8-2
|797
|11
|15. Washington
|8-2
|693
|24
|16. UCLA
|8-2
|648
|9
|17. UCF
|8-2
|537
|22
|18. Notre Dame
|7-3
|495
|20
|19. Kansas St.
|7-3
|468
|23
|20. Florida St.
|7-3
|386
|25
|21. Tulane
|8-2
|273
|16
|22. Cincinnati
|8-2
|237
|–
|23. Coastal Carolina
|9-1
|143
|–
|24. Oklahoma St.
|7-3
|85
|–
|25. Oregon St.
|7-3
|81
|–
Others receiving votes: NC State 77, Texas 65, UTSA 51, Troy 22, Duke 16, Liberty 15, Illinois 13, Minnesota 7, Florida 6, Boise St. 5, South Alabama 1.
