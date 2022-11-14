The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. North Carolina (44) 2-0 1543 1
2. Gonzaga (14) 2-0 1497 2
3. Houston (2) 2-0 1439 3
4. Kentucky (3) 2-0 1394 4
5. Baylor 2-0 1253 5
6. Kansas 2-0 1218 5
7. Duke 2-0 1216 7
8. UCLA 2-0 1138 8
9. Arkansas 2-0 1059 10
10. Creighton 2-0 1036 9
11. Texas 2-0 932 12
12. Indiana 2-0 867 13
13. Auburn 2-0 724 15
14. Arizona 2-0 694 17
15. TCU 2-0 630 14
16. Virginia 2-0 590 18
17. San Diego St. 2-0 524 19
18. Alabama 2-0 436 20
19. Illinois 2-0 316 23
20. Michigan 2-0 308 22
21. Dayton 2-0 280 24
22. Tennessee 1-1 264 11
23. Texas Tech 2-0 190 25
24. Texas A&M 2-0 131
25. UConn 2-0 124

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Oregon 36, Ohio St. 36, Iowa 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Arizona St 9, Rutgers 8, Toledo 8, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 7, Florida 5, UC Irvine 4, Grambling St 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn St. 1.

