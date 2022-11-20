The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: Record

Pts

Prv 1. Georgia (62)

11-0

1574

1 2. Ohio St. (1)

11-0

1507

2

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (62) 11-0 1574 1 2. Ohio St. (1) 11-0 1507 2 3. Michigan 11-0 1446 3 4. TCU 11-0 1395 4 5. Southern Cal 10-1 1293 7 6. LSU 9-2 1241 6 7. Clemson 10-1 1152 9 8. Alabama 9-2 1131 8 9. Tennessee 9-2 1058 5 10. Oregon 9-2 1009 12 11. Penn St. 9-2 994 11 12. Washington 9-2 879 15 13. Notre Dame 8-3 710 18 14. Utah 8-3 709 10 15. Kansas St. 8-3 697 19 16. Florida St. 8-3 579 20 17. UCLA 8-3 562 16 18. North Carolina 9-2 464 13 19. Tulane 9-2 441 21 20. Mississippi 8-3 395 14 21. Cincinnati 9-2 353 22 22. Oregon St. 8-3 271 25 23. Coastal Carolina 9-1 186 23 24. Texas 7-4 128 – 25. UCF 8-3 87 17

Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise St. 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, Mississippi St. 3, South Alabama 3, Purdue 2, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma St. 2, Fresno St. 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.