The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|11-0
|1574
|1
|2. Ohio St. (1)
|11-0
|1507
|2
|3. Michigan
|11-0
|1446
|3
|4. TCU
|11-0
|1395
|4
|5. Southern Cal
|10-1
|1293
|7
|6. LSU
|9-2
|1241
|6
|7. Clemson
|10-1
|1152
|9
|8. Alabama
|9-2
|1131
|8
|9. Tennessee
|9-2
|1058
|5
|10. Oregon
|9-2
|1009
|12
|11. Penn St.
|9-2
|994
|11
|12. Washington
|9-2
|879
|15
|13. Notre Dame
|8-3
|710
|18
|14. Utah
|8-3
|709
|10
|15. Kansas St.
|8-3
|697
|19
|16. Florida St.
|8-3
|579
|20
|17. UCLA
|8-3
|562
|16
|18. North Carolina
|9-2
|464
|13
|19. Tulane
|9-2
|441
|21
|20. Mississippi
|8-3
|395
|14
|21. Cincinnati
|9-2
|353
|22
|22. Oregon St.
|8-3
|271
|25
|23. Coastal Carolina
|9-1
|186
|23
|24. Texas
|7-4
|128
|–
|25. UCF
|8-3
|87
|17
Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise St. 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, Mississippi St. 3, South Alabama 3, Purdue 2, Arkansas 2, Oklahoma St. 2, Fresno St. 1.
