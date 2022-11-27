The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking: Record

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (58) 12-0 1570 1 2. Michigan (5) 12-0 1516 3 3. TCU 12-0 1449 4 4. Southern Cal 11-1 1382 5 5. Ohio St. 11-1 1313 2 6. Alabama 10-2 1243 8 7. Tennessee 10-2 1195 9 8. Penn St. 10-2 1131 11 9. Washington 10-2 1048 12 10. Clemson 10-2 928 7 11. LSU 9-3 874 6 12. Utah 9-3 849 14 13. Kansas St. 9-3 815 15 14. Florida St. 9-3 730 16 15. Oregon 9-3 701 10 16. Oregon St. 9-3 662 22 17. UCLA 9-3 618 17 18. Tulane 10-2 551 19 19. Notre Dame 8-4 384 13 20. South Carolina 8-4 358 – 21. Texas 8-4 316 24 22. UCF 9-3 170 25 23. UTSA 10-2 145 – 24. North Carolina 9-3 114 18 25. Mississippi St. 8-4 99 –

Others receiving votes: Troy 80, NC State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise St. 39, Purdue 24, Mississippi 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno St. 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1.

