The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (58)
|12-0
|1570
|1
|2. Michigan (5)
|12-0
|1516
|3
|3. TCU
|12-0
|1449
|4
|4. Southern Cal
|11-1
|1382
|5
|5. Ohio St.
|11-1
|1313
|2
|6. Alabama
|10-2
|1243
|8
|7. Tennessee
|10-2
|1195
|9
|8. Penn St.
|10-2
|1131
|11
|9. Washington
|10-2
|1048
|12
|10. Clemson
|10-2
|928
|7
|11. LSU
|9-3
|874
|6
|12. Utah
|9-3
|849
|14
|13. Kansas St.
|9-3
|815
|15
|14. Florida St.
|9-3
|730
|16
|15. Oregon
|9-3
|701
|10
|16. Oregon St.
|9-3
|662
|22
|17. UCLA
|9-3
|618
|17
|18. Tulane
|10-2
|551
|19
|19. Notre Dame
|8-4
|384
|13
|20. South Carolina
|8-4
|358
|–
|21. Texas
|8-4
|316
|24
|22. UCF
|9-3
|170
|25
|23. UTSA
|10-2
|145
|–
|24. North Carolina
|9-3
|114
|18
|25. Mississippi St.
|8-4
|99
|–
Others receiving votes: Troy 80, NC State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise St. 39, Purdue 24, Mississippi 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno St. 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1.
