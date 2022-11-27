The Top Twenty Five

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
November 27, 2022 2:24 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (58) 12-0 1570 1
2. Michigan (5) 12-0 1516 3
3. TCU 12-0 1449 4
4. Southern Cal 11-1 1382 5
5. Ohio St. 11-1 1313 2
6. Alabama 10-2 1243 8
7. Tennessee 10-2 1195 9
8. Penn St. 10-2 1131 11
9. Washington 10-2 1048 12
10. Clemson 10-2 928 7
11. LSU 9-3 874 6
12. Utah 9-3 849 14
13. Kansas St. 9-3 815 15
14. Florida St. 9-3 730 16
15. Oregon 9-3 701 10
16. Oregon St. 9-3 662 22
17. UCLA 9-3 618 17
18. Tulane 10-2 551 19
19. Notre Dame 8-4 384 13
20. South Carolina 8-4 358
21. Texas 8-4 316 24
22. UCF 9-3 170 25
23. UTSA 10-2 145
24. North Carolina 9-3 114 18
25. Mississippi St. 8-4 99

Others receiving votes: Troy 80, NC State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise St. 39, Purdue 24, Mississippi 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, Fresno St. 4, James Madison 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1.

