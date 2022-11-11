On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Thomas scores 26 points, Hofstra holds off Iona, 83-78

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 11:39 pm
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 26 points in Hofstra’s 83-78 victory over Iona on Friday night.

Thomas shot 9 for 14 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Pride (2-0). Darlinstone Dubar scored 22 points and added six rebounds. Jaquan Carlos recorded 12 points and shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Quinn Slazinski led the Gaels (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Iona also got 17 points, nine rebounds, two steals and six blocks from Nelly Junior Joseph. In addition, Daniss Jenkins had 13 points.

Hofstra next plays Monday against George Washington at home, and Iona will take on Vermont on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

