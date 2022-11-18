On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thomasson’s 29 lead Niagara past Central Arkansas 73-64

The Associated Press
November 18, 2022 2:17 pm
< a min read
      

DUBLIN (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 29 points and Niagara beat Central Arkansas 73-64 on Friday in the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge in Ireland.

Thomasson was 12 of 18 shooting despite missing all four of his 3-point attempts. He finished 5 for 7 from the foul line for the Purple Eagles (1-2).

Thomasson’s jump shot with 16:47 before halftime gave Niagara a 6-5 lead and it never trailed again.

Braxton Bayless added 14 points shooting 5...

READ MORE

DUBLIN (AP) — Noah Thomasson scored 29 points and Niagara beat Central Arkansas 73-64 on Friday in the MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge in Ireland.

Thomasson was 12 of 18 shooting despite missing all four of his 3-point attempts. He finished 5 for 7 from the foul line for the Purple Eagles (1-2).

Thomasson’s jump shot with 16:47 before halftime gave Niagara a 6-5 lead and it never trailed again.

Braxton Bayless added 14 points shooting 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and also had eight rebounds and five assists for Niagara.

        Insight by Empower AI: How can your agency build transparent and effective AI systems? Learn more now from feds on the R&D frontlines in this executive briefing.

Camren Hunter finished with 23 points for the Bears (2-2). Eddy Kayouloud added 14 points and seven rebounds for Central Arkansas. Collin Cooper added 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Niagara plays Stetson and Central Arkansas plays Rider.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories