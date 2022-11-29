Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Threadgill makes 3 at buzzer, Charlotte beats Davidson in OT

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 10:37 pm
< a min read
      

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Threadgill made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Charlotte beat Davidson 68-66 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Aly Khalifa had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the 49ers (6-2). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Lu’Cye Patterson recorded nine points and went 4 of...

READ MORE

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jackson Threadgill made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Charlotte beat Davidson 68-66 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Aly Khalifa had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the 49ers (6-2). Igor Milicic Jr. scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Lu’Cye Patterson recorded nine points and went 4 of 6 from the field.

Foster Loyer led the Wildcats (6-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, eight assists and two steals. Sam Mennenga added 21 points and seven rebounds for Davidson. In addition, Desmond Watson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|6 Multi Agency Day at L'Enfant Plaza
12|6 Storage Expert Spotlight: Trends to...
12|6 New Year, New Threats: What You Need to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories