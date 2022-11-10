Trending:
Timberlake propels Towson to 67-55 victory over UMass

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 11:04 pm
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake’s 27 points helped Towson defeat Massachusetts 67-55 on Thursday night.

Timberlake also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (2-0). Cameron Holden scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. James Gibson recorded eight points and was 3 of 6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Matt Cross led the way for the Minutemen (1-1) with 13 points. UMass also got 13 points from Isaac Kante. Wildens Leveque also recorded eight points and seven rebounds.

Towson was outscored by UMass in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Timberlake led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

Towson’s next game is Sunday against Pennsylvania on the road. UMass plays Colorado on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories