Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tomley’s 19 lead Idaho State past Westcliff 97-56

The Associated Press
November 11, 2022 12:39 am
< a min read
      

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 19 points as Idaho State beat Westcliff 97-56 on Thursday.

Tomley also contributed five assists and three steals for the Bengals (1-1). Jay Nagle scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Kolby Lee recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Micaiah Hankins, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Abdul Abdullah added eight points and...

READ MORE

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 19 points as Idaho State beat Westcliff 97-56 on Thursday.

Tomley also contributed five assists and three steals for the Bengals (1-1). Jay Nagle scored 12 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Kolby Lee recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Micaiah Hankins, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Abdul Abdullah added eight points and seven rebounds for Westcliff. Ray Witt Jr. also had seven points.

NEXT UP

        Federal News Network's Industry Exchange Cloud: How is your agency tracking, securing and effectively leveraging cloud? Join The Federal Drive’s Tom Temin as he talks with experts from Akamai, AWS, Commvault, Dell EMC, Pluralsight and ThunderCat Technology to offer the latest tactics and tips.

Idaho State’s next game is Monday against Utah on the road. Westcliff visits CSU Fullerton on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|17 Eglin AFB Tech Expo
11|17 MuleSoft Automation Lunch and Learn
11|17 Delivering War-Winning Software with...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories