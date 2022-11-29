Trending:
Tomley’s 25 help Idaho State down UMKC 75-65

The Associated Press
November 29, 2022 11:22 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Tomley scored 25 points as Idaho State beat UMKC 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Tomley shot 7 for 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bengals (2-6). Brock Mackenzie scored 24 points while shooting 7 for 8 (7 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Brayden Parker shot 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points. The Bengals snapped a five-game slide.

Rayquawndis Mitchell led the Kangaroos (3-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. UMKC also got 17 points and six rebounds from Shemarri Allen. Allen David Mukeba Jr. also had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

