Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Towson defeats UNC Greensboro 56-53

The Associated Press
November 17, 2022 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points as Towson beat UNC Greensboro 56-53 on Thursday night.

Timberlake shot 10 for 19 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (4-0). Charles Thompson scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Sekou Sylla recorded nine points and was 2 of 4 shooting and 5...

READ MORE

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored 26 points as Towson beat UNC Greensboro 56-53 on Thursday night.

Timberlake shot 10 for 19 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (4-0). Charles Thompson scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and added seven rebounds and four blocks. Sekou Sylla recorded nine points and was 2 of 4 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Spartans (1-2) were led by Keyshaun Langley, who posted 16 points. UNC Greensboro also got 10 points from Mohammed Abdulsalam. Keondre Kennedy also put up nine points and nine rebounds.

___

        Insight by Genesys: Federal News Network reporters take a look at efforts at Customs and Border Protection, the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Veterans Affairs Department to share insights on how agencies are tackling the CX challenge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
11|24 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
11|24 Microsoft Power Platform Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories