Towson takes down Albany (NY) 67-62

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 2:15 am
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Sekou Sylla’s 19 points helped Towson defeat Albany (NY) 67-62 on Monday night to open the season.

Sylla added nine rebounds for the Tigers. Charles Thompson scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Nygal Russell shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Great Danes were led in scoring by Gerald Drumgoole Jr., who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Albany (NY) also got 12 points, five assists and two blocks from Aaron Reddish. Da’Kquan Davis also had 12 points.

Up next for Towson is a matchup Thursday with UMass on the road. Albany (NY) visits Immaculata on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

