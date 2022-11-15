Trending:
Towt leads Northern Arizona past Benedictine at Mesa 105-49

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Towt’s 18 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Benedictine at Mesa 105-49 on Tuesday night.

Towt had 14 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (1-3). Oakland Fort added 15 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 3 from distance), and they also had seven assists. Keith Haymon was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Damian Zivak led the Redhawks (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Benedictine at Mesa also got 12 points, six rebounds and two steals from Jamaal Wright. In addition, Cam’Ron Davis had five points.

NEXT UP

Northern Arizona hosts UCSB in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

