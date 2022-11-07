Trending:
Transfers lead Florida to 81-45 win over Stony Brook

The Associated Press
November 7, 2022 11:41 pm
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Fudge scored 16 points off the bench, fellow transfer Will Richard scored 14 points and Florida beat Stony Brook 81-45 on Monday night for the Gators first victory under coach Todd Golden.

It was Florida’s most lopsided season-opening victory in five years when it beat Gardner-Webb 116-74.

Fudge is a 6-foot-10 forward from LSU while Richard is a 6-5 guard from Belmont.

The Gators built a 12-0 lead, extended...

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Fudge scored 16 points off the bench, fellow transfer Will Richard scored 14 points and Florida beat Stony Brook 81-45 on Monday night for the Gators first victory under coach Todd Golden.

It was Florida’s most lopsided season-opening victory in five years when it beat Gardner-Webb 116-74.

Fudge is a 6-foot-10 forward from LSU while Richard is a 6-5 guard from Belmont.

The Gators built a 12-0 lead, extended it to 22-8 midway through the first half and never trailed as a total of 13 Florida players entered the scoring column. Florida made more 3-pointers (10) than the Seawolves made foul shots (7).

Frankie Policelli led Stony Brook — playing in its first year in the Colonial Athletic Conference — with 11 points. The Seawolves shot 30.8% from the field (16 for 52).

Top Stories