Troy downs Mississippi University for Women 96-42

The Associated Press
November 10, 2022 10:43 pm
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nelson Phillips scored 20 points as Troy beat Mississippi University for Women 96-42 on Thursday night.

Phillips added nine rebounds and four steals for the Trojans (2-0). Christyon Eugene scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Zay Williams recorded 10 points and went 5 of 9 from the field.

Thomas Wright led the way for the Owls (0-1) with nine points and six...

Thomas Wright led the way for the Owls (0-1) with nine points and six rebounds. Mississippi University for Women also got six points and two steals from Quintiyus Causey. Brye Hopkins also had five points.

Troy visits Florida State in its next matchup on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

