Troy wins 73-54 over Merrimack

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kieffer Punter had 14 points in Troy’s 73-54 victory against Merrimack on Thursday night. Punter also contributed five rebounds for the Trojans (4-0). Duke Miles went 6 of 12 from the field to add 13 points. Christyon Eugene recorded nine points and shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. The Warriors (1-2) were led in scoring by Jordan Derkack, who finished with 13 points and nine... READ MORE

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kieffer Punter had 14 points in Troy’s 73-54 victory against Merrimack on Thursday night.

Punter also contributed five rebounds for the Trojans (4-0). Duke Miles went 6 of 12 from the field to add 13 points. Christyon Eugene recorded nine points and shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors (1-2) were led in scoring by Jordan Derkack, who finished with 13 points and nine rebounds. Javon Bennett added 12 points and four assists and Ziggy Reid put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.