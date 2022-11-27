On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tsartsidze’s 18 lead North Dakota over CSU Fullerton 73-57

The Associated Press
November 27, 2022 5:07 pm
< a min read
      

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 18 points as North Dakota beat CSU Fullerton 73-57 on Sunday.

Tsartsidze had eight rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (5-3). Matt Norman made 3-of-5 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Caleb Nero scored 12.

The Titans (4-3) were led in scoring by Jalen Harris, who finished with 15 points. Max Jones added nine points and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also had nine points.

___

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 18 points as North Dakota beat CSU Fullerton 73-57 on Sunday.

Tsartsidze had eight rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (5-3). Matt Norman made 3-of-5 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Caleb Nero scored 12.

The Titans (4-3) were led in scoring by Jalen Harris, who finished with 15 points. Max Jones added nine points and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also had nine points.

___

        Insight by LexisNexis: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss management strategies driving workplace evolution with agency and industry leaders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News